Indo-Bhutan customs meet in Munnar flags e-cigarettes, counterfeit cigarettes smuggling

KOCHI: The ongoing Indo-Bhutan Joint Customs Group meeting on Integrated Border Management in Munnar has flagged the growing menace of smuggling of e-cigarettes and counterfeit cigarettes into India through Bhutan, with officials highlighting the scale and organised nature of the illegal trade.

Sources said the meeting is examining how e-cigarettes, along with counterfeit versions of Indian-brand cigarettes produced by illegal rackets, are transported through road routes across border points, alongside other issues. These consignments are often concealed among legitimate goods to evade detection before being distributed through networks operating across various parts of the country.

Officials from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Customs have, on several occasions, intercepted vehicles carrying large quantities of such contraband, pointing to the persistence of the smuggling operations despite tighter surveillance. The seizures indicate the involvement of well-coordinated syndicates exploiting porous stretches along the border.