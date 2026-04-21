Kerala health dept revises protocol to prevent surgical errors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has issued a revised protocol to prevent surgical errors, following criticism over recent lapses such as wrong-site surgeries and instruments being left behind.

The new guidelines aim to strengthen patient safety and reduce negligence. Surgical errors, recognised globally as a major contributor to medical litigation, are now being addressed through structured measures that incorporate the WHO Surgical Safety Checklist and additional safeguards tailored to local needs.

The protocol sets out ten essential objectives, including ensuring surgery is performed on the correct patient and site, preventing anaesthesia-related harm, preparing for airway or blood loss emergencies, avoiding allergic reactions, minimizing infections, preventing retention of instruments, and enhancing communication among surgical teams. Hospitals are also required to establish routine surveillance of surgical outcomes.

Implementation measures include preoperative identity verification, informed consent, wristband coding, and site marking.