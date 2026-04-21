Kerala police intel flags Rs 20-crore scam tied to Sabarimala ritual

KOCHI: The state police’s intelligence wing has flagged serious irregularities linked to the ‘neyy thenga’ ritual at the Sabarimala temple, with contractors suspected of illegally diverting the ghee-filled coconuts, meant to be consigned to the sacred ‘aazhi’ (fire pit), to private godowns.

The ‘illicit trade’ is estimated to have generated up to Rs 50 lakh a day, potentially touching Rs 20 crore during the last pilgrimage season. At present, contract permits only the collection of coconuts broken at designated areas on the temple premises.

A report of the intelligence wing seeking a detailed investigation has been submitted to higher authorities and the matter has reached officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), including the Sabarimala special commissioner and the executive magistrate, said a top source.

A Bengaluru-based company had secured the contract to collect the coconut offerings for an amount of Rs 7.61 crore, engaging workers holding contractor-issued ID cards in shifts both day and night during the pilgrimage season, the source said.

“On April 14, a person was found carrying sacks filled with broken ‘neyy thenga’ pieces. Upon questioning, he said the coconuts were collected from devotees under the pretext of offering them in the ‘aazhi’, on the contractor’s instructions, and that he received a commission of Rs 7 per kg.

Devotees later confirmed that they had handed over the coconuts believing they would be properly offered,” according to the state police intelligence’s report accessed by TNIE.

The individual caught with sacks containing the coconuts meant to be consigned to ‘aazhi’ had a contractor-issued ID card with him. The Sannidhanam police reached the spot and took the materials into custody.

According to sources, the coconut pieces collected are reportedly sold to third parties, and are in demand among oil production firms due to the ghee content, they said.