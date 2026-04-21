Kerala police warn of 'pop-up' cyber scam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have issued an alert, warning of a new cyber scam targeting Vivo and iQOO smartphone users. The police media centre said the scam is perpetrated by making the users click on a fake system update message after which malwares are installed through which banking credentials are siphoned off.

The media centre said malicious pop up messages would appear on the screen, urging the users to update the system urgently. Once the given link is clicked, APK files containing malwares will be downloaded instead of the original system update.

Through this, the scamsters will be able to remote-control the phones and access the camera, microphone, SMS and contact details. The police have urged users only to update system from the phone settings and not rely on the intimation received via browser or messages.