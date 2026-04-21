Kerala researchers develop bone-repair scaffold

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Providing a reliable framework for bone healing, Kerala-based researchers have secured an Indian patent for inventing a biocompatible nanofiber scaffold that can speed up bone regeneration and tissue repair.
Developed using advanced electrospinning, the technology combines greater strength with high compatibility, making it suitable for orthopedic care, guided bone healing, and regenerative medicine, with potential to improve recovery and reduce complications.
The patent, ‘Nanofibers and a Process for Their Preparation’, was granted earlier this month. It is held in the name of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, which funded the multi-institutional research.
The invention was developed by Dr Binsi P K of the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Kochi; Dr Sobi K Chacko and Dr Raneesh B of Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta; and Dr Nebu George Thomas of Pushpagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Tiruvalla.
The team used a co-axial electrospinning to create a core-shell nanofiber structure that offers enhanced mechanical strength, stability and biological performance. The scaffold is designed to support cell adhesion, proliferation and tissue growth. Hydroxyapatite derived from fish scales, that was the raw material for nanofiber scaffold, was supplied by CIFT.
“After obtaining the hydroxiapatite from CIFT, it was incorporated to a biodegradable polymer and converted to nanofiber format so that it can be placed in between bones. It acts like a bandage and the fillers enhance regeneration,” explained Raneesh. The animal tests were conducted under the aegis of Pushpagiri Institute.
Researchers said the technology could find wide application in bone tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. “Once all clearances are obtained, the animal models can be used for human trials. It involves a lot of processes for which Pushpagiri Institute could take the lead,” Raneesh said, adding that partnership with pharma majors could be crucial making it a reality.