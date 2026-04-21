Kerala researchers develop bone-repair scaffold

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Providing a reliable framework for bone healing, Kerala-based researchers have secured an Indian patent for inventing a biocompatible nanofiber scaffold that can speed up bone regeneration and tissue repair.

Developed using advanced electrospinning, the technology combines greater strength with high compatibility, making it suitable for orthopedic care, guided bone healing, and regenerative medicine, with potential to improve recovery and reduce complications.

The patent, ‘Nanofibers and a Process for Their Preparation’, was granted earlier this month. It is held in the name of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, which funded the multi-institutional research.

The invention was developed by Dr Binsi P K of the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Kochi; Dr Sobi K Chacko and Dr Raneesh B of Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta; and Dr Nebu George Thomas of Pushpagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Tiruvalla.