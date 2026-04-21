Kerala's 'Unnathi' scheme aids 42 ST students in two years to pursue studies abroad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Climbing the ladder of success from marginalised communities, as many as 42 Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from Kerala went abroad for higher studies in the past two academic years 2024-25 and 2025-26 after receiving assistance through the state government’s Unnathi scholarship scheme.

While 25 tribal students received scholarships in 2024-25, 17 students availed the same in 2025-26. The rise is remarkable as only 40 students went overseas under the programme between 2013-14 and 2024-25, before the scholarship scheme was revamped.

According to officials, a total of Rs 9.87 crore was disbursed as scholarship amounts to these students from the tribal communities during the period, with some receiving up to Rs 25 lakh.

With this, the total number of tribal students who have flown abroad to pursue higher studies under the Unnathi scholarship scheme has increased to 82, starting from 2013, and Rs 19.76 crore has been spent for their studies. The United Kingdom has remained the favourite destination over the years, with the students also seeking careers in countries like Australia and New Zealand.

The courses they pursue also vary, ranging from an MA in social policy and criminology to post-graduate engineering courses.

“However, these students generally tend to study, find a job, and settle in these foreign countries. This has motivated more students from the underprivileged sections to pursue higher studies,” said an official with the Scheduled Tribe development department.