Kin of Nithin Raj seek arrest of accused faculty, say probe on track

KANNUR: The kin of Nithin Raj, the Anjarakandy Dental College student who died by suicide, met the Kannur City Police Commissioner on Monday.

While noting that the investigation is progressing in the right direction, Y L Rajan, the first-year BDS student’s father, demanded that the faculty members accused of harassment, M K Ram and Sangeetha Nambiar, be arrested at the earliest.

“In our area, nearly 80% of the people depend on microfinance loans, app-based loans, and chitty support to educate their children. The app-based loan was taken with my knowledge, but repayment was affected when his mother fell ill. We never received any calls from the college regarding the loan. They pushed my son to take his own life,” Rajan said.

He further alleged that the management is full of lies and deceit and that it does not allow anyone to raise complaints.

He recalled that when an issue popped up at the time of admission, Ram asked him to write a letter and dictated exactly what should be written. The management is trying to make it a suicide, Rajan stressed.

“My son’s soul will get justice. Even if anyone uses political influence and money, I will fight till the end. Nithin was harassed in the principal’s chamber by a five-member group, as if he had committed a serious crime. Had the teachers arranged the money and resolved the issue at the time, I would have repaid it later, and my son would still have been alive. The management did this deliberately. If a student is in such a situation, the college should have informed the parents,” he said.