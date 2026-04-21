Temperatures to remain above normal till Friday in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Summer continues to rage across Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a sharp rise in temperatures across the state till Friday.

According to the latest forecast, hot and humid conditions will persist, with temperatures expected to remain 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.

On Monday, Palakkad district recorded 40°C. As per the IMD forecast, the district is likely to continue recording the highest temperatures, touching around 40°C at isolated places in the coming days as well.

On Monday, Punalur in Kollam district recorded 39.5°C, followed by Kottayam district at 38.2°C. .

Other districts - including Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod - are expected to experience temperatures of around 37°C.

In Thiruvananthapuram, maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36°C during this period.