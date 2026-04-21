Thrissur Pooram festivities begin with pomp and grandeur

THRISSUR: Amid loud cheers of ‘Aarppo...’ by hundreds of devotees, the ceremonious flag hoisting for Thrissur Pooram was held on Monday, marking the beginning of the week-long festivities that attract thousands of people from across the world. This time, the organisers are in high fervour, as the entire focus is on pooram after the hectic assembly polls.

Challenging scorching sun, hundreds of people were present since morning on Monday at Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu temples to witness the auspicious moment of flag hoisting. As per the tradition, it was the Lalur Karthyayani Bhagavathy temple that hoisted the flag first followed by other participating temples.

“Once the flag is hoisted, we are all completely immersed in the pooram fervour. Each day there will be scheduled rituals inside the temple and visits to neighbouring temples and Illams. Earlier, there used to be a ritual of ‘para’ offering, but that practice has been discontinued owing to practical difficulties,” said Arun, a member of the pooram committee.

The flag hoisting was held at 11.30 am at Thiruvambady Sree Krishna temple. It was followed by the flag hoisting at Paramekkavu Bhagavathy temple. “All arrangements are in place for the pooram festival this year. Preparations are in full swing for the much-awaited Chamayam exhibition. All steps have been completed for the fireworks display and Panthal installation,” G Rajesh, Paramekkavu devaswom secretary, told TNIE.