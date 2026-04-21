Thrissur Pooram festivities begin with pomp and grandeur

THRISSUR: Amid loud cheers of ‘Aarppo...’ by hundreds of devotees, the ceremonious flag hoisting for Thrissur Pooram was held on Monday, marking the beginning of the week-long festivities that attract thousands of people from across the world. This time, the organisers are in high fervour, as the entire focus is on pooram after the hectic assembly polls.
Challenging scorching sun, hundreds of people were present since morning on Monday at Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu temples to witness the auspicious moment of flag hoisting. As per the tradition, it was the Lalur Karthyayani Bhagavathy temple that hoisted the flag first followed by other participating temples.
“Once the flag is hoisted, we are all completely immersed in the pooram fervour. Each day there will be scheduled rituals inside the temple and visits to neighbouring temples and Illams. Earlier, there used to be a ritual of ‘para’ offering, but that practice has been discontinued owing to practical difficulties,” said Arun, a member of the pooram committee.
The flag hoisting was held at 11.30 am at Thiruvambady Sree Krishna temple. It was followed by the flag hoisting at Paramekkavu Bhagavathy temple. “All arrangements are in place for the pooram festival this year. Preparations are in full swing for the much-awaited Chamayam exhibition. All steps have been completed for the fireworks display and Panthal installation,” G Rajesh, Paramekkavu devaswom secretary, told TNIE.
Thiruvambady devaswom secretary K Girish Kumar said pooram rituals have already begun with the flag-hoisting ceremony and devotees are all happy as they are eagerly awaiting the festival days. “We have already received necessary permissions for fireworks and other celebrations and it is a great relief. We look forward to the sample fireworks display and chamayam,” he added.
Meanwhile, the rising temperatures remain a major concern. The participating temples have already urged the officials to make arrangements to prevent heat-related issues.
“More NGOs should come forward to supply drinking water and provide relief from heat to the devotees who attend the ceremonies, especially during major events like kudamattom, elanjithara melam and Madathil Varavu. Managing the crowd and rising temperatures will be a major challenge before the organisers and a mechanism should be put in place to deal with the issues,” added Girish.
Time schedule
Inauguration of Chamayam exhibition (display of parasols):
10am, April 24
Pooram sample fireworks: 7pm, April 24
Pooram vilambaram by Neythalakkavil Amma: 11am, April 25
The Main pooram day: 6am, April 26, starts with elephant parade of Kanimangalam Sastha
Pooram fireworks display: 4am, April 27
Pooram upacharam (concluding ceremony): noon, April 27