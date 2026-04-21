UDF alleges irregularities in Kozhikode, poll officials deny breach

KOZHIKODE: The UDF has raised allegations of possible irregularities after a room near the strongroom storing important documents related to the assembly election in Kozhikode was opened, prompting concerns over election integrity.

Election authorities, however, clarified that the strongroom was not opened and that the issue relates to a routine procedure involving polling materials.

Congress leaders, including MP M K Raghavan and DCC president Praveen Kumar, said the development is “highly suspicious” and alleged that there may have been an attempt to influence the election process.

They demanded that the entire strongroom area be placed under the control of the Border Security Force and that the adjacent room be sealed. The leaders also called for strict action against the officials involved.

UDF candidate from Perambra Fathima Thahiliya questioned the way in which the sequence of events unfolded. She said the returning officer called her around 8 am, asking her to reach the place by 9 am, but by the time she arrived, the room had already been opened.

She said that she had asked for a written explanation and had sent a representative when there was a delay. According to her, she later received an email requesting the opening of the room, after the process had already been completed.

Election officials denied that the strongroom containing EVMs and postal ballots was opened. The returning officer said the room that was opened was a room used to store polling-related documents and equipment for the constituency.