Amid heat, hatchlings push snake sighting calls in Kerala to 3,000 a month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The forest department is currently fielding a surge in distress calls, receiving nearly 3,000 reports of snake sightings per month. This spike is being driven not by seasoned adult snakes, but by a seasonal influx of hatchlings.

Cobra neonates are being spotted with alarming frequency across the state; unlike mature snakes that instinctively avoid human contact, these inexperienced young ones venture out boldly in search of food and shelter.

Born in large numbers following the October-December mating season — with a single clutch sometimes producing up to 30 offspring — these venomous hatchlings are increasingly crossing paths with people. This rising trend recently turned tragic, claiming the life of an eight-year-old boy bitten by a nocturnal krait while asleep in Thrissur and an elderly woman watering plants in Thiruvananthapuram. As the state aims to bring snakebite fatalities to zero, these April deaths serve as a somber wake-up call.

Assistant Conservator of Forests and State Nodal Officer (Sarpa) Y Muhammad Anwar said the department is managing a heavy volume of rescue operations each month.

“While we get thousands of calls, not all are precise... people often report seeing a snake but are unable to locate it later. Even so, we are rescuing over 2,000 snakes monthly, and sometimes more,” he said, citing a recent instance in Wayanad where 26 cobra hatchlings were found together.

He noted that while bite chances are usually high during the October-December mating season, this year’s unusual weather has intensified the problem.

“In peak summer, stress levels of animals are high. For cold-blooded animals like snakes, it is difficult to regulate body temperature. They usually hide in burrows and move out only for preying. But now they cannot stay in burrows due to the rising temperature. More human encounters mean more sightings,” Anwar pointed out.