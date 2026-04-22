In relief from scorching sun, jumbos celebrate ‘shower bath’ at Konni camp

PATHANAMTHITTA: Under a set of huge metallic-pipe squares that splash water like in rain, Meena, a middle-aged female elephant, stands still for a moment, closing her eyes, and then sways, splashes, and settles into the rhythm of cooling water.

As summer tightens its grip, her daily bath at the Konni Elephant Training Centre is not just routine, but a huge relief and a ‘celebration’ for nearly half an hour.

At the peak of summer, the “shower bath”, a refreshing ritual, has become a daily highlight for both elephants and visitors. Around the hilly hamlet of Konni, the temperature hovers above 38 degrees celsius.

And with the UV index often indicating an orange level, life at the elephant camp has taken on a rhythm of care, comfort, and cooling routines for its giant inhabitants.

According to Range Forest Officer S Shasheendrakumar, the camp has a long and storied history dating back to 1942. It was established as a centre for training elephants captured from the wild, a practice that was once common in Kerala. Today, the centre focuses on the care and rehabilitation of elephants, ensuring their well-being and promoting conservation efforts.

At present, the shelter has four elephants, following the death of Kochayyappan, 4, an adorable elephant calf, last July due to a herpes virus infection. Current inmates include Priyadarshini, 42, who was brought in 1992 from Palakkuzhi in the Mannarappara range of Konni forest division, and Meena, 34, who was received in 1991 from Thura in the same range.

Also present are Eva, 23, brought in 2003 from Erumukham in the Kodanad range of Malayattoor division, and Krishna, 13, a tusker, who was brought in 2014 from Kuttappara in the Paruthipally range of Thiruvananthapuram division. Krishna is currently in musth.