In relief from scorching sun, jumbos celebrate ‘shower bath’ at Konni camp

PATHANAMTHITTA: Under a set of huge metallic-pipe squares that splash water like in rain, Meena, a middle-aged female elephant, stands still for a moment, closing her eyes, and then sways, splashes, and settles into the rhythm of cooling water.
As summer tightens its grip, her daily bath at the Konni Elephant Training Centre is not just routine, but a huge relief and a ‘celebration’ for nearly half an hour.
At the peak of summer, the “shower bath”, a refreshing ritual, has become a daily highlight for both elephants and visitors. Around the hilly hamlet of Konni, the temperature hovers above 38 degrees celsius.
And with the UV index often indicating an orange level, life at the elephant camp has taken on a rhythm of care, comfort, and cooling routines for its giant inhabitants.
According to Range Forest Officer S Shasheendrakumar, the camp has a long and storied history dating back to 1942. It was established as a centre for training elephants captured from the wild, a practice that was once common in Kerala. Today, the centre focuses on the care and rehabilitation of elephants, ensuring their well-being and promoting conservation efforts.
At present, the shelter has four elephants, following the death of Kochayyappan, 4, an adorable elephant calf, last July due to a herpes virus infection. Current inmates include Priyadarshini, 42, who was brought in 1992 from Palakkuzhi in the Mannarappara range of Konni forest division, and Meena, 34, who was received in 1991 from Thura in the same range.
Also present are Eva, 23, brought in 2003 from Erumukham in the Kodanad range of Malayattoor division, and Krishna, 13, a tusker, who was brought in 2014 from Kuttappara in the Paruthipally range of Thiruvananthapuram division. Krishna is currently in musth.
“Each shower session lasts 20 to 25 minutes, helping bring down body temperature. Elephants are also bathed in the traditional way inside their enclosures, with water poured over them up to three times a day,” said SFO Shinoj M S.
Hydration and nutrition are equally prioritised. The elephants are regularly fed water-rich treats such as watermelon, cucumber and carrots, keeping them refreshed through the day. Forest officials said these measures are part of a carefully planned summer care routine designed to ensure the animals remain healthy and stress-free. Despite the intense heat, there is no water shortage at the shelter. With four borewells and a storage capacity of nearly 2 lakh litres, the facility is well-equipped to meet the elephants’ needs.
The care extends beyond routine feeding and bathing. A round-the-clock veterinary service ensures immediate medical attention if required, reinforcing the commitment to animal welfare.
Interestingly, the summer routine has also turned into a visitor attraction. Families and children gather at the Konni elephant shelter to watch the elephants enjoy their baths, often delighting in the playful moments as the animals cool off under the showers.
In the scorching heat, it has become a place where care meets compassion — offering not just relief to elephants, but a heartwarming experience for those who come to visit them.