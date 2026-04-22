Like an earthquake, like fire falling from sky: Eyewitnesses describe Thrissur firecracker tragedy

MUNDATHIKODE : Just past 3.15pm on a blistering Tuesday, the summer heat had already driven Amala Nagar resident Vargheese Tharakan to his rambutan farm at Mundathikode. The unprecedented scorching sun had been withering the fruit, forcing him to water the trees thrice daily.

He had just pulled up and was about to step out of his car when the ground seemed to convulse. “A massive jolt — like an earthquake,” he recalled. “The impact threw me inside my car. Before I could process it, another explosion ripped through, followed by a barrage of blasts.”

What he had initially perceived as a seismic tremor was, in fact, a devastating explosion at a firecracker storage unit located roughly 600m from his farm, deep within the Kuttamkulam padasekharam. The blast left at least 13 people dead and over 40 others injured.

Houses lining the stretch leading to the fields had suffered extensive damage, with window panes shattered and even front doors blown off. “The firecracker unit was situated about 200m away from the mainland. At the centre of the fields, repeated blasts continued to erupt, while coconut trees and other vegetation were seen swaying violently under the impact.

“The location of the unit, deep inside a recently ploughed paddy field, hampered rescue operations. The uneven terrain, marked by high ridges, made it nearly impossible for emergency vehicles to access the site. Authorities were forced to deploy excavators to create a path,” Vargheese, a farmer, said.