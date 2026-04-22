‘Mazha’ man of Kalpetta continues his prayer for rain

KALPETTA: Kalpetta is sweltering under a relentless summer sun. The roads shimmer and the air hangs heavy. Yet across walls, corners and quiet stretches of the town, a single word appears in bursts of colour: “Mazha” (rain). No one pauses to question it anymore. The town knows who is calling for rain.

For decades, Salamath Kalpetta has been a familiar and gentle presence in this hill town. He arrived nearly 40 years ago and has since become part of its living memory. He is known not for many words, but for a constant smile and a quiet routine. Living along the roadside, he earns a living collecting and selling plastic bottles and scrap. In return, the town has given him a name that ties him closely to its identity.

When summer intensifies, Salamath takes on a different role. Carrying pieces of coloured chalk, he walks through Kalpetta writing “Mazha” on walls, pavements and empty spaces, a silent appeal to the skies. The word appears everywhere, like a prayer scattered across the town. Many say the rain often follows. Whether coincidence or belief, the connection remains unquestioned.

A recent video featuring Salamath, shared by Wayanad-based digital creator Ashish John on his social media page GodsOwnFrames, has crossed 5 million views on Instagram. In the video, Ashish says, “He has been in Kalpetta for more than four decades. Nobody really knows who he is. Even when we asked him about his family, we did not get any clear answer.