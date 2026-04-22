Nithin’s family visits college, alleges murder & caste bias

KANNUR: The family of Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student who died after falling from the Kannur Medical College building in Anjarakandy, visited the college on Tuesday. Nithin’s father Y L Rajan and brother-in-law Ashokan came to collect his belongings, but left the campus without meeting the principal.

They first went to Nithin’s hostel room to take his belongings and later visited the spot from where he fell. “I will not meet the principal, as he is also involved in my son’s death. Someone pushed him down; he would never have jumped. He was courageous,” said Rajan.

The family alleged that there had been a delay in providing treatment to Nithin and claimed that he had faced caste-based bias.

They expressed concern that, despite their claims, both the college management and the police were attempting to present the incident as one in which no caste-based discrimination had occurred.