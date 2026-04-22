Rising temps hit fishing sector in Kerala as catch dwindles, prices skyrocket

KOLLAM: Rising mercury has taken a heavy toll on the fishing sector in Kerala as the dwindling catch has led to prices of certain varieties going up drastically.

As the summer has peaked, there has been a decrease in the availability of fish along the coastal waters of Kerala. According to fishermen, surface fish are moving into the deep sea owing to rising temperatures.

Added to this is the decrease in the number of boats venturing into the sea for deep-sea fishing. Most of the fishermen who work in boats in the Kollam region have returned to their homeland, and the manpower shortage has affected the catch. With the decrease in fish availability in the local market, prices have gone up drastically in the market.

“During summer, the availability of plankton, the food for fish, reduces in the sea, and during rains, the plankton wealth increases. So the fish wealth moves towards deep sea where food is available in abundance. Some varieties of fish like mackerel move to the deep waters when temperatures go up in coastal waters. Some environmental factors and temperature affect the availability of fish.

Phenomenon like chakara occurs during rains when the temperature goes down rapidly,” said Dr V Kripa, former head of environment division, CMFRI. This phenomenon is common across Kerala and is not restricted to a particular region, she added.

Along with fishermen and boat owners, fish vendors are also affected by the dwindling catch.

“As the temperature has increased, there has been a decrease in the availability of fish in the coastal waters. We have to move to deep sea to spot the fish.