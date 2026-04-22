Spark turned into ball of fire within seconds: Firecracker unit worker recounts Thrissur blast horror

THRISSUR : Around 2.40pm on Tuesday, Wilson was standing in one of the sheds where the work on firecrackers was progressing.

“Cotton threads (thiri) pasted with explosives were left in the open to dry quickly in the sun, which is a normal practice. I saw the spark suddenly turning into a ball of fire, followed by the blast,” Wilson told TNIE.

He said he managed to run from the spot and rolled over multiple times to escape from the fire.

“Before I could understand anything, everything exploded together. I don’t know what happened and how it occurred,” he said.

Known locally as Vedikettu Wilson, he has an experience of around four decades in firecracker manufacturing.

“There were five sheds here to store various firework items. All of that has turned into ash,” Wilson added.

He also said that some of the labourers had left the workplace after lunchtime.

“Everything happened in front of my eyes within a gap of seconds. Though I wanted to rescue my co-workers, it was not even possible to go near it. Some of us ran away and escaped from the blast,” Wilson said.

He said around 40 labourers were there as food for that many was ordered for lunch.

“We didn’t use any chemical that is banned by law. Yet, how it happened remains a concern. All the work was being done for Thiruvambady faction’s sample fireworks display,” he said

There were items like palm crackers, amittu, gundu, and kuzhiminnal being manufactured there.

“Some of the work was completed and those items were kept in a certain tent. Some were partially done and only placing the cotton thread was left,” Wilson added.