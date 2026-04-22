Thrissur blast could have been avoided with strict enforcement, says Puttingal tragedy probe chief

KOCHI: Terming the fire cracker unit explosion in Thrissur as distressing, Justice P S Gopinathan, who investigated the 2016 Puttingal accident, said such incidents can be avoided if the district administration strictly implements the law.

“The commission had conducted a thorough probe and submitted a report that contained several important recommendations. Though the government accepted the recommendations, they were not implemented. It is the district administration, the fire force, the disaster management authority, and the police which must take steps to prevent such tragedies. The district administration bears full responsibility for such tragedies,” he said.

Emphasising the need of a proper protocol — from the manufacturing of fireworks to their final use, Justice Gopinathan said the government must take the initiative for this. No compromise should be allowed when it comes to safety standards. He added that there should be regulations to monitor the sponsors who fund the fireworks display.

Justice P S Gopinathan Commission had submitted a detailed report in 2019, recommending a series of stringent measures aimed at preventing such disasters. The commission recommended shifting the emphasis of fireworks displays from sound to light and colour as is done in international events like the Olympics. It also suggested restrictions on nighttime displays, and stricter spatial safety requirements for fireworks sites.