Thrissur Pooram preps take tragic turn

THRISSUR : Around 3pm, the sun was still harsh and a majority of the Mundathicode residents remained indoors. Out of the blue, a loud noise rang out. The impact was such that glass panes of windows burst, raising alarm.

It took some time for people to realise that an explosion had ripped through the firecracker-manufacturing unit run by Mundathicode Satheesan, the licensee for Thiruvambady devaswom.

As the rescue operations for the day concluded at Mundathicode near Wadakkanchery, after more than five hours of the incident, the residents were in a state of deep mourning, as most of the labourers in the firecracker-making unit were from the surrounding areas.

Preliminary data indicated that around 40 labourers were at work in the unit under Satheesan. Once the Thrissur Pooram work set in, the firecracker workers in the region are in high spirits as it marks peak season.

“Most of those working in the unit were from Mundathicode and Kundannoor regions. No migrant labourer was employed here as the process of firecracker-manufacturing is too delicate. There was a batch of young workers from Edappal too, around 7 to 10 people,” said Wilson, a worker who managed to escape the blast narrowly.

The work on the sample fireworks of the Thiruvambady faction was in the final stage. Three people representing Thiruvambady devaswom were also among those assisting Satheesan in shifting the completed items to the explosives magazine.