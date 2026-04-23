25-year-old in Kerala dies after husband allegedly sets her ablaze over argument

MALAPPURAM: A 25-year-old woman died after her husband allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze following a verbal argument.

The victim, Shahna, 25, a native of Kunnamkulam, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. She had sustained severe burns.

Her husband, Arakkuparamba Ibrahimpadi Cherikallan Munshadi, 31, an autorickshaw driver, was arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Monday afternoon and later remanded by the court. According to Perinthalmanna station inspector Sumesh Sudhakaran, the accused had been suspicious of his wife, which led to the argument and the subsequent attack.

The couple had been married for five months, and it was the second marriage for both. Each had a child from their previous marriages.

The police said Munshadi’s first wife had died due to epilepsy, but added that her death would now be re-examined in light of the current case.

Shahna’s body was handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination.