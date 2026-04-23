Customs begins disposing of 16 tonnes of trafficked cigarettes worth Rs 17 crore seized from Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In one of the biggest purges it has undertaken, the customs department has begun disposing of around 16 tonnes of cigarettes that were brought into the country without paying taxes.

The contraband, whose market value has been pegged at Rs 17.43 crore, is being destroyed at a high-temperature cement kiln. Customs sources said the consignments dispatched for disposal comprised 1.07 crore cigarette sticks that were seized from the Malabar region in the past two years. The disposal is being done in an undisclosed cement factory in central Kerala and the whole exercise is expected to take up to 30 days, said a customs source.

“Up to 500kg cigarettes are disposed of each day. The contraband was seized from Malappuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts. We occasionally dispose of smaller quantities of cigarettes like 500 to 1,000 kg. However, this time the volume of contraband to be destroyed is huge,” the source said.

The seized contraband include those smuggled via countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh or counterfeits made here.

“There is a practice of buying cigarettes that have crossed expiry date from other states and then repackaging them as foreign brands. Since the owners do not show records to reflect they are genuinely imported goods, we treat them as smuggled,” said a source.