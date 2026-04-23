Festive hits bring back Malayali audiences to cinemas

KOCHI: Over the past few years, the Malayalam film industry has been facing losses, with cinemas struggling due to rising operational costs and the failure of many films to attract audiences. But the recent Easter–Vishu releases Aadu 3, Vaazha II, and Mohiniyattam have brought audiences back to cinemas across Kerala, turning these films into box-office hits.

According to experts, the trend proves that good stories and captivating storytelling are crucial to a film’s success.

“It was not a good season for cinemas after Sarvam Maya, released last December. Though several films were released in the past three months, they failed to draw audiences. However, cinemas are now running houseful as multiple films made it to the blockbuster list,” said K Vijayakumar, president of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEOUK).

Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros, by Vipin Das and Savin S A, is the second instalment of Vaazha I released in 2024. The film has crossed Rs 200 crore at the box office. Released in March, Aadu 3, starring Jayasurya, has also collected more than RS 100 crore. Mohiniyattam, the second part of the 2024 film Bharatanatyam, has also been running successfully.

Liberty Basheer, president of the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation (KFEF), said the trend reveals how crucial scripts are.

“Vaazha 2, Mohiniyattam, and Aadu 3 are not big-budget films. No big stars are part of these films either. However, the audience accepted these films. The success of Mohiniyattam is also a surprise. It shows how the audience is attracted to good stories and scripts,” Basheer said, adding that people had trust in the makers of these films as the respective teams had earlier come up with impressive films.

Tovino Thomas’ Pallichattambi and Kunchacko Boban’s Oru Dhurooha Saahacharyathil are the other films released in the Easter-Vishu season. In 2025, the industry could come up with only a few superhit films, with Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah: Chapter 1 topping the list. L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, Nivin Pauly’s Sarvam Maya, and the Mammootty-starrer Kalamkaval also registered hits.