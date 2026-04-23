Heatwave looms large as Kerala records highest temp of the year

T’PURAM/KOCHI: With maximum temperature in Palakkad crossing 41 degrees Celsius and the mercury inching closer to 40 degrees Celsius in two stations, conditions similar to a heatwave are prevailing in the state.

As per the criteria of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), two stations should record more than 40 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and the departure from normal temperature should be more than 4.5 degrees Celsius to declare a heatwave. On Wednesday, Palakkad recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius and the departure was 4.7 degrees Celsius. Punalur in Kollam district recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius and the departure was 4.7 degrees Celsius.

At Vellanikara in Thrissur, the maximum temperature was 39.3 degrees Celsius and the departure was 4.5 degrees Celsius. If hot and humid conditions prevail for one more day and the maximum temperature in Punalur or Vellanikara touches 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the IMD would declare heatwave in the state.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a heat warning in Kerala till Friday. Mercury levels are likely to be on the higher side till Friday, it said.

According to IMD, on April 27, 2024, the highest temperature recorded in Palakkad was 41.8 degrees celsius. IMD Director Neetha K Gopal told TNIE that summer showers will soon hit Kerala.