Kerala's ancient 'Athani' stones fade into neglect, conservationists seek protection

MALAPPURAM: Thirunavaya is where history does not merely survive in texts, but lingers in stone, soil and memory. Once a thriving cultural and spiritual centre along the banks of the Bharathapuzha, the region still holds fragments of its past. While some are carefully preserved by the archaeology department, others fade into neglect. Among these are the ‘Athanikal’ or ‘Chuvaduthangikal’, centuries-old load-relieving stone structures that once stood as silent companions to travellers.

Built in an era when goods were carried across long distances on foot, these red laterite stone structures offered weary shoulders a moment of rest. Even today, a few of these weathered stones remain scattered across Thirunnavaya. Their survival, however, is uncertain. With no concrete measures for protection, many have begun to crumble with time.

Local heritage conservationists have now raised an urgent call to recognise these structures not as obsolete remnants, but as living markers of a bygone era.

“In Kerala, the largest number of Athanis can be found along the Bharathapuzha, stretching from Palakkad to Ponnani port. Thirunnavaya held a significant position as an economic centre of Malabar, which is why the highest concentration of Athanis can be seen here.

Ponthannur alone has around 10 Athanis, as it served as an entry point to Thirunnavaya. These structures are part of the culture and commerce of ancient Kerala and it is our duty to preserve them,” said Chirrakal Ummer, a historian and member of the Mamangam revival team.