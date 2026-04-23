Keralite assumes charge as CMD of Kalpakkam Nuclear Power Plant

KOCHI: Distinguished scientist of the Department of Atomic Energy, P A Suresh Babu, a native of Thrissur, has assumed office as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam (BHAVINI) Limited, India’s 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, on Wednesday.

He is also the director (HR) of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. With over 37 years of experience in the nuclear power sector, Suresh Babu has made significant contributions for the development of pressurised heavy water reactors and pressurised water reactors in the country.

Suresh Babu completed his BTech in Mechanical Engineering from Thrissur Government Engineering College in 1988 and underwent nuclear training as part of the 32nd batch of the BARC Training School in 1989. Following the completion of his training, he served at the Madras Atomic Power Station for 14 years in various capacities.

He later served at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, holding several key positions including that of station director.

In February 2022, he was appointed as director of NPCIL, a position he held until assuming his current role. His tenure as CMD of BHAVINI will be for three years.