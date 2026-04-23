Man dies of suspected sunstroke in Kerala's Kannur amid rising heat

A 37-year-old man who had been undergoing treatment for suspected sunstroke died on Thursday morning, in what authorities believe is a heat-related fatality amid rising temperatures in Kannur district.

The deceased, Sunil Kumar, was a native of Pallippoyil in Kannur. He reportedly collapsed around 11 a.m. on Wednesday while digging a well at his residence. He was first taken to a nearby clinic in Pallippoyil and later shifted to a private hospital. Although his condition initially appeared to improve, he passed away early the next morning. Hospital officials indicated that sunstroke was the likely cause of death. His funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday.

The incident comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of increasingly volatile weather conditions across southern India. In its bulletin issued on April 23, 2026, the IMD highlighted the likelihood of heat stress across several states, alongside intermittent thunderstorms.

Heatwave conditions are expected in isolated parts of Kerala on April 23 and 24. Meanwhile, hot and humid weather is likely to persist in pockets of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Coastal Karnataka through April 27. Authorities have advised residents to limit exposure to extreme heat, remain well-hydrated, and consume oral rehydration solutions or traditional cooling drinks such as lassi and buttermilk.

The forecast also indicates scattered light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–50 kmph across Kerala, Mahe, and Karnataka between April 23 and 27. Similar conditions are expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam until April 25, and in Rayalaseema and Telangana on April 23 and 24. Additionally, lightning warnings have been issued for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the first 48 hours of the forecast period.

(With inputs from ANI)