8-year-old boy dies after snakebite while asleep in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the death of a young boy in Thrissur due to snakebite, a similar tragedy unfolded in the sleepy village of Azhoor near Chirayinkeezhu on Thursday where an eight-year-old boy died after reportedly being bitten by an Indian cobra.

The victim, identified as Dikshal, son of Dileep and Anu, was reportedly bitten by a snake in the early hours of Thursday while he was asleep. Dikshal was sleeping with his grandmother and aunt, while his younger sister and parents were in another room.

The boy complained of pain in his leg and woke up. On inspection, bite marks were detected following which he was taken to Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital. However, the staff there told them to take the boy to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Dikshal, however, died on the way.

The relatives later captured the snake from the house. The house is located in a marshy area with grass grown all around. The house itself is a make-shift one, having a roof made of aluminium sheet, while rooms are demarcated using cardboards. The room in which the boy was staying had an unfinished wall and the area close to the floor was completely opened resembling a half wall. The serpant could have sneaked in through this space, the relatives said.

Dileep, who works as an aluminium fabricator, had somehow managed to purchase a small parcel of land nearby and was planning to construct a house there. However, due to the financial direstraits he was in, the work could not start.

Dikshal’s family alleged that the staff of Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital were lethargic and did not give proper care to the child.