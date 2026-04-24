At 100, WWII veteran relives tides of war and life in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At 100, memories of his expeditions and explorations as a young sailor return in vivid fragments for World War II veteran N Sreedharan Nair. A native of Thiruvananthapuram, he joined the Royal Indian Navy at the age of 17 in 1942, at the peak of the Second World War.

Having lived through a century, he has witnessed some of the most turbulent periods in history and was part of several defining moments that make his life both extraordinary and inspiring.

His naval service, spanning over two decades, extended beyond World War II, including participation in the Burma campaign and later in operations connected to the liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule. Among his various expeditions during World War II, he remembers exploring the Mediterranean sea, Antarctic ocean and his leisure visits to many islands in the Mediterranean sea including Sicily in Italy.

At 17, he did not think twice when the Royal Indian Navy began recruiting educated boys.

“My parents were against my decision, but I chose to join the Navy because of my unending thirst for adventure. Even now, my mind remains active and adventurous,” says Sreedharan Nair.

“In 1942, amidst World War II, they were recruiting young boys between the ages of 15 and 17. I joined the force in Karachi that year. I was trained at HMS Mercury, the Royal Navy’s training centre for naval communication systems in the UK, and later received firefighting training at INS Shivaji in Lonavala,” he recalls.During the war, he served on multiple ships and spent much of his time aboard INS Mysore, INS Vikrant, and INS Delhi.

He fondly remembers seeing Queen Elizabeth in Hyde Park, London, and shaking hands with Admiral Lord Louis Mountbatten, then Supreme Allied Commander of the South East Asia Command.