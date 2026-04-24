At 100, WWII veteran relives tides of war and life in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At 100, memories of his expeditions and explorations as a young sailor return in vivid fragments for World War II veteran N Sreedharan Nair. A native of Thiruvananthapuram, he joined the Royal Indian Navy at the age of 17 in 1942, at the peak of the Second World War.
Having lived through a century, he has witnessed some of the most turbulent periods in history and was part of several defining moments that make his life both extraordinary and inspiring.
His naval service, spanning over two decades, extended beyond World War II, including participation in the Burma campaign and later in operations connected to the liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule. Among his various expeditions during World War II, he remembers exploring the Mediterranean sea, Antarctic ocean and his leisure visits to many islands in the Mediterranean sea including Sicily in Italy.
At 17, he did not think twice when the Royal Indian Navy began recruiting educated boys.
“My parents were against my decision, but I chose to join the Navy because of my unending thirst for adventure. Even now, my mind remains active and adventurous,” says Sreedharan Nair.
“In 1942, amidst World War II, they were recruiting young boys between the ages of 15 and 17. I joined the force in Karachi that year. I was trained at HMS Mercury, the Royal Navy’s training centre for naval communication systems in the UK, and later received firefighting training at INS Shivaji in Lonavala,” he recalls.During the war, he served on multiple ships and spent much of his time aboard INS Mysore, INS Vikrant, and INS Delhi.
He fondly remembers seeing Queen Elizabeth in Hyde Park, London, and shaking hands with Admiral Lord Louis Mountbatten, then Supreme Allied Commander of the South East Asia Command.
“After Japan’s defeat in the Burma campaign, Lord Mountbatten came to Chittagong and met all of us who had fought in the war. He shook hands with us — it is a memory I cherish,” says Sreedharan Nair.
Another historic moment he was part of was Operation Vijay in 1961 — the military action that ended Portuguese rule in Goa.
“The Navy played a key role in ensuring victory by defeating the Portuguese warship NRP Afonso de Albuquerque. It was D-day for us. We fired several rounds, cornered them, and forced their surrender,” he recalls.
An alumnus of Government Model High School in Thiruvananthapuram, Sreedharan Nair has remained deeply rooted in the city throughout his life. After his service in the Navy, he joined the Income Tax Department and served for over 15 years. His inspiring life stands as a symbol of longevity and strength to younger generations.