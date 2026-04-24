Ironman in six continents, Kerala athlete conquers rare feat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Across the world, through punishing waters, brutal winds and exhausting miles, Suresh Sam Chandy has chased one of sport’s toughest titles and claimed it again and again. In a rare endurance feat, the 43-year-old accounting professional from Thiruvananthapuram has now won the Ironman title in every continent the event is held.

An athlete earns the Ironman title after completing a 3.8-km open-water swim, a gruelling 180.2-km high-altitude cycling leg and a 42.2-km marathon within 17 hours. It is regarded as the gold standard of endurance sport and conquering it across diverse terrains and waters makes the achievement all the more exceptional.

Sam is the first Keralite and the fourth Indian to win six different Ironman titles. His latest triumph came in Africa, widely regarded as the toughest course, where he battled choppy waters and crippling leg cramps to finish. His earlier wins were in South America, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia (Oceania).

“Africa was the toughest among the six,” Sam told TNIE over the phone from Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa, where the race was held. He developed severe cramps in both feet soon after completing his first swimming lap. “The sea was highly choppy. Besides, the ruthless African sun had fully depleted the salts in my body. During my second lap, I was virtually dragging both my feet and relying entirely on upper body strength to push forward,” he said.

The cycling leg, at an elevation of 1,200m, posed further challenges with harsh headwinds and crosswinds. “Many advised me to opt for a high-end racing cycle. But I was emotionally attached to my old road bike, Merida Reacto 4000, which has helped me win five Ironman titles earlier.