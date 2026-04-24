Kerala police registers FIR after Coast Guard helicopter flies low Sabarimala temple's Sannidhanam area

The Pampa Police on Friday registered a case after a Coast Guard helicopter flew at low altitude over the Sabarimala temple's Sannidhanam area, a high security zone with airspace restrictions.
The case has been filed under Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act.
According to the FIR, the helicopter bearing the number CG 821 was flown at a low altitude over the Sannidhanam four times, without obtaining prior permission, in a manner that could endanger public safety, cause damage to buildings in the area, and create panic among staff and others.
The Sannidhanam area has been notified by the government as a Special Security Zone.
According to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the incident happened around 11 am on Wednesday.
"The temple and areas up to Nilakkal are high-security zones. The High Court-appointed Special Commissioner R Jayakrishnan has directed ADGP S Sreejith, who is in charge of Sabarimala security, to investigate and submit a report. The Coast Guard helicopter (CG-821) flew low over Sannidhanam around 11 am yesterday," TDB said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Defence PRO has clarified that the aircraft was on a routine training sortie from Kochi towards the southern maritime zone and was flying at around 6,000 feet.
"On 23 April 26, CG 821 was on a routine training sortie from Kochi to 60-80 miles south. The aircraft was flying at 6000 feet. At about 1315 hours due to high clouds and deteriorated weather in the area, the aircraft deviated from the intended track and ended up flying over the hills of Pamba. Post clear weather, the aircraft returned back to base at Kochi," PRO said in a statement.
(With inputs from ANI)