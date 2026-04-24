Kerala police registers FIR after Coast Guard helicopter flies low Sabarimala temple's Sannidhanam area

The Pampa Police on Friday registered a case after a Coast Guard helicopter flew at low altitude over the Sabarimala temple's Sannidhanam area, a high security zone with airspace restrictions.

The case has been filed under Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act.

According to the FIR, the helicopter bearing the number CG 821 was flown at a low altitude over the Sannidhanam four times, without obtaining prior permission, in a manner that could endanger public safety, cause damage to buildings in the area, and create panic among staff and others.

The Sannidhanam area has been notified by the government as a Special Security Zone.

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the incident happened around 11 am on Wednesday.