Kerala steps up snakebite preparedness after recent deaths; authorities urge public vigilance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Pramod G Krishnan has urged heightened preparedness against snakebites after three deaths were reported this month, including two children. He directed Sarpa (Snake Awareness Rescue and Protection App) volunteers and forest staff across Kerala to work with local panchayats to strengthen preventive measures. Awareness drives are being organised to highlight precautions during summer and the breeding season of venomous snakes.

Pramod said the forest department has deployed about 3,600 trained snake volunteers statewide to respond to emergencies. Available round-the-clock, they are tasked with safely capturing and releasing snakes. The Sarpa mobile app has been introduced to coordinate rescue operations.

He advised residents to clear hiding spots such as cracks, burrows, and piles of debris near homes, warning that summer heat and breeding activity increase risks. Food waste that attracts rats and domestic birds can also draw snakes. He cautioned that children playing outdoors during vacation should avoid bushes, rubble, and large stones.