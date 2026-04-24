One dies of suspected sunstroke, three suffer sunburns in Kerala

KOCHI: One person died of suspected sunstroke, while three others suffered sunburns as the state continued to record high summer temperatures on Thursday. The ultraviolet index (UVI) was between 8 and 9 – indicating high level of UV radiation – in some places.

Sanalkumar M V, 37, of Pallipoyil in Kannur, who collapsed while working in the sun and admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday, died on Thursday morning. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said it is awaiting Sanalkumar’s autopsy report to confirm the cause of death.

In Nadapuram, Kozhikode, anganwadi teacher Anila suffered sunburn on her hands, while in Malappuram’s Wandoor, four-year-old Isa John suffered sunburn while playing at her home.

In Ernakulam, Pandava Baira, a 27-year-old migrant worker from Odisha, was admitted to the Koothattukulam Community Health Centre with burns on his hands and neck following a sunburn he suffered while working at a timber mill at Thamarakkadu. He was later shifted to Muvattupuzha General Hospital.

With mercury continuing to hover in the 37-40 degrees Celsius range in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heatwave warning in Palakkad, Thrissur and Kollam on Friday.

For the second consecutive day, Palakkad was the hottest at 40.2 degrees Celsius, while Thrissur and Kottayam followed with maximum temperature of 37.7 and 37.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Maximum temperature in Palakkad was 41.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the highest in the state this season.

Confirming the heatwave conditions, the IMD issued an alert cautioning that maximum temperature will remain above normal till April 26.

“Hot and humid weather will continue in Kerala due to high temperature and humidity. The prevailing weather can cause health risk to vulnerable people like infants, elderly and people with chronic diseases,,” said the IMD.