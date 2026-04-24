One dies of suspected sunstroke, three suffer sunburns in Kerala

KOCHI: One person died of suspected sunstroke, while three others suffered sunburns as the state continued to record high summer temperatures on Thursday. The ultraviolet index (UVI) was between 8 and 9 – indicating high level of UV radiation – in some places.
Sanalkumar M V, 37, of Pallipoyil in Kannur, who collapsed while working in the sun and admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday, died on Thursday morning. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said it is awaiting Sanalkumar’s autopsy report to confirm the cause of death.
In Nadapuram, Kozhikode, anganwadi teacher Anila suffered sunburn on her hands, while in Malappuram’s Wandoor, four-year-old Isa John suffered sunburn while playing at her home.
In Ernakulam, Pandava Baira, a 27-year-old migrant worker from Odisha, was admitted to the Koothattukulam Community Health Centre with burns on his hands and neck following a sunburn he suffered while working at a timber mill at Thamarakkadu. He was later shifted to Muvattupuzha General Hospital.
With mercury continuing to hover in the 37-40 degrees Celsius range in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heatwave warning in Palakkad, Thrissur and Kollam on Friday.
For the second consecutive day, Palakkad was the hottest at 40.2 degrees Celsius, while Thrissur and Kottayam followed with maximum temperature of 37.7 and 37.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Maximum temperature in Palakkad was 41.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the highest in the state this season.
Confirming the heatwave conditions, the IMD issued an alert cautioning that maximum temperature will remain above normal till April 26.
“Hot and humid weather will continue in Kerala due to high temperature and humidity. The prevailing weather can cause health risk to vulnerable people like infants, elderly and people with chronic diseases,,” said the IMD.
Hot & humid weather on April 25 & 26: IMD
“People exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or doing heavy work should not work under open sky during peak hours from 11am to 3pm as the chances of heat cramp and heat rashes are high,” said the IMD. Meanwhile, Konni in Pathanamthitta district reported the highest UVI of 9, while Kottarakkara in Kollam, Chengannur in Alappuzha, Changanassery in Kottayam and Munnar in Idukki each recorded UVI of 8.
The KSDMA issued an orange alert in these areas, as there is high-to-extreme risk of skin damage and heat-related issues for people exposed to direct sun.
“Heatwave conditions may prevail on Friday, too. The state may experience hot and humid conditions on April 25 and 26. We are expecting isolated summer showers from April 27 and it may bring down the temperature. The rain may continue in May first week,” said IMD Thiruvananthapuram director Neetha K Gopal.
On the suspected sunstroke death, KSDMA member-secretary Sekhar Kuriakose said they had received information that the youth who died in Kannur sustained sunburn injuries. “Earlier, the health department had reported a case of sunstroke, which could not be confirmed. Though heatwave conditions prevail in the state, not many cases have been reported as there is awareness among public about the possibility of sunstroke. The state had witnessed similar scenario in 2010, 2016, 2018 and 2024. Compared to the previous years, there are fewer cases,” he said.
S Abhilash, director of Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, also said heatwave conditions may prevail for another two days.
“There has not been much rainfall due to the impact of Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), anti-cyclonic circulation and subsidence motion. We are getting isolated rain only due to wind discontinuity. The state may receive summer rains from April 26. The heatwave in North India may influence the weather in the second week of May,” he said.