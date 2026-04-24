PESO rules out heat alone as cause of Thrissur firecracker blast

THRISSUR: A team from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) that inspected the blast site at Mundathicode on Wednesday and Thursday has ruled out high temperature alone as the cause of the explosion at the firecracker manufacturing unit.

“Though the exact cause of the fire and explosion is yet to be ascertained, our primary assessment indicates that high temperature by itself could not have triggered such a disaster. There could be other contributing factors,” an official said.