Vedic chants flow through Yagashala as Athirathram in Kerala recreates the universe

KOZHIKODE: At the serene grounds of Kakkodi Veda Mahamandiram in Kozhikode, the air resonates with the cadence of ancient chants, as time seems to drift back to the age of the Vedas.

The rare Vedic ritual of Athirathram has returned to Kerala after nearly one-and-a-half decades, seeking to restore the rhythm of nature.

Guided by Vedacharya Acharyashri M R Rajesh and organised by the Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation, the ten-day Maha Yagam began on April 17 and will continue till April 26, unfolding like a carefully composed symphony of fire, sound and devotion.

Hundreds of devotees have gathered at the specially arranged yagashala to witness one of the rarest yet most serene rituals. More than 30 pandits from Mattur, the Sanskrit-speaking village in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, have transformed the space into an elevated spiritual realm, where Vedic chants flow without pause, filling the atmosphere with a deep sense of sanctity.

Speaking to TNIE, Vedacharya Acharyashri M R Rajesh said the Athirathram is a continuation of the grand Agnishtoma Somayagam held at the Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation in 2014.

“In 2014, the Ashram organised a grand Agnishtoma Somayagam that witnessed the participation of nearly 1.35 million people. Tradition prescribes that Athirathram be performed within 12 years of Agnishtoma. As 2026 marks the twelfth year, we resolved to perform it for the welfare of the universe,” he said.

Athirathram is among the most significant and longest duration rituals within the Shrauta Yagas, a class of elaborate Vedic sacrifices preserved for thousands of years, particularly in Kerala.

The central objective of such Dravya Yajnas is to symbolically recreate the process of cosmic creation while imparting spiritual knowledge.