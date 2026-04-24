Vedic chants flow through Yagashala as Athirathram in Kerala recreates the universe

KOZHIKODE: At the serene grounds of Kakkodi Veda Mahamandiram in Kozhikode, the air resonates with the cadence of ancient chants, as time seems to drift back to the age of the Vedas.
The rare Vedic ritual of Athirathram has returned to Kerala after nearly one-and-a-half decades, seeking to restore the rhythm of nature.
Guided by Vedacharya Acharyashri M R Rajesh and organised by the Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation, the ten-day Maha Yagam began on April 17 and will continue till April 26, unfolding like a carefully composed symphony of fire, sound and devotion.
Hundreds of devotees have gathered at the specially arranged yagashala to witness one of the rarest yet most serene rituals. More than 30 pandits from Mattur, the Sanskrit-speaking village in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, have transformed the space into an elevated spiritual realm, where Vedic chants flow without pause, filling the atmosphere with a deep sense of sanctity.
Speaking to TNIE, Vedacharya Acharyashri M R Rajesh said the Athirathram is a continuation of the grand Agnishtoma Somayagam held at the Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation in 2014.
“In 2014, the Ashram organised a grand Agnishtoma Somayagam that witnessed the participation of nearly 1.35 million people. Tradition prescribes that Athirathram be performed within 12 years of Agnishtoma. As 2026 marks the twelfth year, we resolved to perform it for the welfare of the universe,” he said.
Athirathram is among the most significant and longest duration rituals within the Shrauta Yagas, a class of elaborate Vedic sacrifices preserved for thousands of years, particularly in Kerala.
The central objective of such Dravya Yajnas is to symbolically recreate the process of cosmic creation while imparting spiritual knowledge.
“Athirathram is often described as a microcosmic recreation of the universe, brought into existence through precise mantras, sacred fire and disciplined ritual practice. The name itself means transcending the night, as the Soma Yajna that begins during the day continues through the night into the following morning.
While Agnishtoma includes three Soma offering sessions in the morning, midday and evening, Athirathram extends into the night with special offerings, making it unique,” he explained.
A notable feature of the Kozhikode edition is its open entry policy. Moving away from traditionally restrictive practices, the ritual welcomes all visitors irrespective of caste or gender. “In earlier times, strict restrictions limited participation, with certain sections allowed to witness the yaga only from a distance. Here, devotees from all backgrounds can experience the ritual up close. This is not only a spiritual gathering but also a remembrance of our cultural heritage,” he added.
The venue also hosts an exhibition tracing the evolution of Indian mathematics and astronomy, drawing connections between the geometric precision of Vedic yagashalas and ancient scientific thought.
The design of altars, their alignment with cardinal directions and the use of precise measurements reveal a sophisticated scientific dimension embedded within the ritual tradition.
Seminars on spiritual themes, cultural programmes and martial art performances such as Kalaripayattu add further depth to the experience.
Another distinctive aspect of this edition is its comprehensive video documentation for research purposes. Unlike earlier yagas that were recorded only in manuscripts or brief notes, this ten-day ritual is being captured in detail, creating a valuable archive for future scholars in Vedic studies, anthropology and cognitive science.
Devotees describe the experience as both rare and deeply moving. “Athirathram was held in 1975 at Panjal in Thrissur and again in 2011 at the same place. The pandits who performed it there are also present here. This is not a common Pooja to be held every day. Witnessing this sacred ritual is a great blessing. It is an opportunity to connect with the spiritual legacy of our land,” said Prasanna, a devotee.