Youth stabbed to death in Kerala's Kattakada, two detained

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death using a vehicle key during a heated argument near Rajashree Auditorium in Killi, Kattakada late on Thursday night.
The deceased has been identified as Rahul (24), a native of Elluvila. The incident occurred around 11 pm following a minor argument in front of a shop that escalated later.
According to police, during the clash, the accused took a vehicle key in his possession and repeatedly stabbed Rahul on his neck and ribs. Rahul suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Kattakada and later shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. However, he could not be saved and death was confirmed around midnight.
Preliminary findings suggest that the clash began at a bar, after which both parties confronted each other again at Killi. Police have taken two persons, Rahul and Usman, into custody for questioning. It is also being examined whether more individuals were involved in the attack.
Following the incident, the accused went into hiding, and the Kattakada police have intensified the search.
CCTV visuals from the area have been collected as part of the investigation. Police are probing whether the attack was the result of personal enmity or a sudden provocation.
Inquest proceedings of the deceased have been completed, and further legal formalities, including post-mortem, are underway.