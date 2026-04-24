Youth stabbed to death in Kerala's Kattakada, two detained

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death using a vehicle key during a heated argument near Rajashree Auditorium in Killi, Kattakada late on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul (24), a native of Elluvila. The incident occurred around 11 pm following a minor argument in front of a shop that escalated later.

According to police, during the clash, the accused took a vehicle key in his possession and repeatedly stabbed Rahul on his neck and ribs. Rahul suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Kattakada and later shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. However, he could not be saved and death was confirmed around midnight.