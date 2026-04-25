After Valparai tragedy, Kuruva GLP School gets new teachers to heal grieving students

MALAPPURAM: Kuruva GLP School, Pang, which lost five of its beloved teachers in the recent Valparai accident, is preparing to reopen with a new team. The death of teachers who had cared for students as their own has deeply affected the children.

To support and guide them, four new teachers – K K Rakhi, V P Faseela, P Shameena and Abdul Majeed Kottakaran – have been appointed. K Ahmed, head teacher of Pang Government UP School, has been given additional charge of the GLP School. The new team, along with Asnath teacher, the only staff member who remained after the accident, will lead the preparations for reopening.

A group of parents and local residents gathered at the school on Thursday to welcome the new team. The teachers were formally introduced to parents and local residents under the leadership of AEO Amira and head teacher K Ahmed Kutty.

The teachers met students and parents, offering reassurance at a time when the community is still mourning. “We felt this was our responsibility. We believe this was the right decision,” said the teachers.

In a notable development, another “Majeed Mash” has joined the school, replacing the much-loved teacher from Pang. Abdul Majeed Kottakaran, a native of Padinjarumuri in Pang, has been transferred from GLP School, Kallarmangalam.