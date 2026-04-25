Centre appoints A K Preeta as additional judge of Kerala HC, skips collegium’s second pick

KOCHI: The Union government on Friday notified the appointment of Advocate A K Preeta as an Additional Judge of the Kerala High Court. Though the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the appointment of Senior Advocate Liz Mathew along with Advocate A K Preeta, the Centre has notified only one appointment.

At present, the Kerala High Court has 38 judges, including 33 permanent judges and five additional judges.

Preeta enrolled as an advocate with the Kerala Bar Council on October 26, 1997. She has 29 years of experience as an advocate in the High Court of Kerala, as well as in Labour Courts and Industrial Tribunals across the state. She has expertise in labour and employment law, constitutional law, and service law.

She has served as standing counsel for the Customs and Central Excise Department, Government of India, ESI Corporation, GAIL, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd., and Kochi Water Metro Ltd.