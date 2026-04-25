Cruelty to animals: Kerala HC seeks response from Centre, state

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Union and state governments to file statements in response to a PIL alleging cruelty to animals at cattle markets.

The plea by animal rights activist Angels Nair of Ernakulam claims domesticated bovines are kept tightly tethered without access to water and exposed to the scorching sun throughout the day.

He sought a directive to take strict steps to stop the unlawful operation of cattle markets at Perumbavoor and other privately and government-owned markets in Kerala.

Angels submitted that municipal and other local body-run cattle markets, including the one at Perumbavoor, are functioning without proper shelter or adequate water facilities for animals.

He alleged that cattle transport and slaughter are being carried out in violation of animal welfare rules.