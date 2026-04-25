Home-alone seniors’ deaths raise alarm in Kerala's Kasaragod

KASARGOD: Recurring instances of home-alone elderly people found dead days after they passed away of natural causes have become a cause for concern in Kasaragod. Since the assembly election on April 9, two such incidents have been reported in the district, the most recent one four days ago.

On April 21, dance researcher R K Kanayi, also known as Radhakrishnan Kanayi, 60, was found dead at his house in Pilicode where he stayed alone.

The staffer of a hotel tasked with supplying food to the residence grew suspicious after spotting the parcels left untouched on the porch and found the body. Radhakrishnan had died in his bed three days ago.

While the local self-government department (LSGD) is preparing a pilot project at Panathady panchayat, roping in volunteers to monitor the elderly people, activists say the Kerala State Policy for Senior Citizens has enough provisions for elderly welfare that sadly remain on paper.

Under the Palliative Care project, the LSGD is collecting the details of the elderly people who require care and medical attention. LSGD deputy director (Kasaragod) Haridas K V said they have been looking for volunteers who can work with NGOs and the health department to keep a tab on the elderly.