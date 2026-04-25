Kerala HC issues notice on plea alleging mistreatment of captive elephants

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice to the state government on a PIL citing mistreatment of captive elephants during temple festivals, including Thrissur Pooram.

However, the court refused to pass any order, noting that the Supreme Court has stayed a division bench order prescribing guidelines for parading elephants during festivals, and the matter is pending before it.

The petitioner, V K Venkitachalam of Thrissur, alleged widespread and recurring violations of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2012, and a 2013 government circular prescribing detailed safeguards to be followed while parading elephants at festivals, including restrictions relating to time, duration, safety measures, and distance from fireworks. Notwithstanding the statutory and executive framework, there are widespread and recurring violations during temple festivals across the state, particularly in connection with Thrissur Pooram.

Elephants are exposed to high-decibel fireworks in close proximity, made to stand amid dense crowds without maintaining prescribed safety distances, paraded during restricted hours and subjected to prolonged periods without adequate rest, food, or water, stated the petition.