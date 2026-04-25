Kerala man builds rare global stamp collection honouring Lenin

KANNUR: People pay homage to celebrated personalities in various ways, but for C K Sajeevan, a resident of Ezhome in Payyanur, that appreciation has taken a unique and enduring form.

The 51-year-old expresses his deep admiration for Vladimir Lenin through his extraordinary hobby of collecting postage stamps from around the world, bearing the image or legacy of one of the Soviet Union’s most iconic leaders.

Over the years, Sajeevan – who works as an LIC agent at Payyannur – has patiently built an impressive collection, gathering more than 400 stamps from 39 countries. Each stamp in his collection tells a story, not only about Lenin’s global influence but also about the dedication of a collector who has spent years tracking down these pieces of history.

What makes his collection truly remarkable is the first and complete set of stamps issued after Lenin’s death in 1924. These stamps are considered extremely rare and are highly valued among seasoned philatelists.

“I collect Lenin stamps from various sources, including other stamp collector friends. I even got a Lenin stamp from Italy through a Facebook friend in December 2025,” Sajeevan said. “I started collecting stamps as a hobby. Apart from Lenin, I also have stamps of leaders like Karl Marx, Che Guevara, and Stalin. One of my friends suggested that I focus on a single leader. I have collected stamps that depict the life of Lenin, from his childhood to his death,” he added.