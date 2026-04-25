Spiritual leader Guru Muni Narayanaprasad passes away at 87

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Renowned author and spiritual leader Guru Muni Narayanaprasad (87) passed away on Saturday early morning. He was under treatment in a private hospital here following cardiac issues, and was also suffering from age-related concerns, when he breathed his last.

Former president of Varkala Narayana Gurukulam, he is also a celebrated author of over 130 books on philosophy and Vedanta, including his autobiography Atmayanam (2018). Some of his works were also translated into Hindi and Assamese. A winner of the Kerala Sahithya Akademi award in 2015, he was also honoured by the country with Padmashree in 2024.

Born on 1938 December 9, he worked as a civil engineer in the Public Works Department. Narayanaprasad joined Gurukulam in 1968 and became its president in 1999. He is also known for his efforts to bridge religious divides.

His body will be taken to his ashram for public homage and will be laid to rest in samadhi near the Brahma Vidya Mandir.