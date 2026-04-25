Thrissur blast: Search continues for missing remains at Mundathicode

THRISSUR: The search for missing persons and scattered body parts continued for the third day at Mundathicode on Friday. About eight body parts were recovered from different spots around the blast site in the joint operation conducted by police and cadaver dogs. The blast site has been fenced as a protective zone to aid the probe process.

The total death toll in the blast rose to 15, of which 10 have been identified, including licensee Satheesh. Among the confirmed deaths, three are from Malappuram, two from Palakkad and five from Thrissur. According to District Collector Sikha Surendran, an amount of `10,000 has been disbursed as an immediate relief for families of each victim.

Remaining amount will be disbursed once families produce a legal heirship certificate. A team under PWD buildings wing and LSG department have been deployed to assess the damages caused to nearby structures. So far, damages to 33 houses have been assessed.”

The collector added that the procedures for collection of samples for DNA tests of body parts recovered during the search operation are under way. Officials have been assigned with duties in the medical college hospital to coordinate the procedures there.

For collection of data including that of missing persons, a team is working 24 x7 at the District Emergency Control unit at the Collectorate and also at Mundathicode village office and Thalapilly taluk office.