Thrissur blast toll rises to 15 as fireworks licensee Satheesh succumbs to burns

THRISSUR: Panthalangat Satheesh, 46, the licensee for Thiruvambady’s fireworks and the owner of the firecracker making unit at Mundathicode where the blast occurred, died on Friday at the Thrissur MCH where he was on ventilator support.

With his death, the number of deaths in the blast has gone up to 15.

Satheesh had suffered 90% burns in the blast. It was on April 21 that a blast ripped through the 2.5-acre plot housing five cracker manufacturing tents and turned them to ashes. Satheesh served as the contractor for fireworks display of Thiruvambady devaswom for about 8 years.

In 2024, he also got a rare opportunity to be the licensee of both Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms, which no other fireworks specialists can claim.

Satheesh’s father Panthalangat Mani was the first to venture into firecracker making from their family.

“Mani first started as a labourer in a firecracker unit near Wadakkanchery. He then started his own business and became popular over the years. For Mani, it began as a livelihood and later helped him prosper financially. It was Mani who bought the 2.5-acre land at Mundathicode and set up the firecracker manufacturing unit. After Mani died of cancer, Satheesh took up the business,” said Subrahmanian, an elder in the family.

“In his decades of experience, there were no incidents of accidents ever from Satheesh’s unit as he did everything with such precision. When we think about it, we feel shocked and doubtful as to what caused the accident,” added Subrahmanian.