Abuse, fake accounts: Congress cyber war escalates into law and order issue in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The unrestrained social media battle that has broken out within the Congress among supporters of three CM aspirants has escalated into a major organisational crisis and a law and order concern prompting police intervention.
The relentless exchanges on social media have forced the Congress state leadership to step in, issue a stern warning to warring factions, and approach the state police seeking an investigation into certain social media accounts.
Following directions from AICC, Congress state president Sunny Joseph has instructed party leaders and workers not to engage in activities that could harm the party’s public image. “No public statements should be made by leaders or workers through newspapers, news channels and social media regarding the next chief minister,” said Sunny Joseph.
“Such statements are unnecessary and everyone should refrain from making them. These remarks have created discontent among the sections of people who supported the Congress and UDF. Despite clear instructions, some individuals continue such actions, and stern measures will be taken against them,” he added.
Party leaders said that exchanges between supporters have increasingly crossed the bounds of decency, featuring abusive language, personal attacks on leaders and derogatory remarks targeting their family members. The KPCC has identified as many as 90 fake social media accounts allegedly involved in fuelling the hate campaign.
Congress Media-in-Charge Deepthi Mary Varghese filed a complaint with state police chief on April 20 submitting details of the accounts, which the party claims as fake. The party has demanded immediate registration of cases and a thorough investigation into the origin of these accounts.
The complaint also urged the police to identify the larger network behind the disinformation campaign. “We had identified these fake accounts through extensive examination,” said Deepthi Mary Varghese.
“Our technical analysis revealed that the individuals behind these accounts are not genuine. The police have informed us that an investigation is under way,” she added. Though senior leaders such as K C Joseph had called for restraint, a significant section of leadership has chosen not to intervene.
“This is because if any leader criticises such activities, these groups may turn against them,” said a senior leader. While supporters of Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, CWC member Ramesh Chennithala and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal remain active, the aggressive stance of Satheesan’s supporters has made them particularly noticeable, prompting Chennithala and Venugopal camps to demand an investigation into fake accounts.
Meanwhile, party leaders indicated that the exit of Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden from the post of Congress Digital Media Cell chief was linked to the ongoing internal tussle between factions. However, KPCC president told TNIE that Hibi had submitted his resignation soon after the assembly poll. Hibi could not be reached for response.
Venugopal-confidante Congress general secretary PM Niayas has been given additional charge of the media cell. Niyas has criticised social media campaigns by rival groups targeting Venugopal’s prospects for the CM post.
There is also dissatisfaction within the high command over V D Satheesan’s silence in disowning the social media accounts that had used derogatory language against rival leaders.
They also pointed to a WhatsApp group titled “Election 2026 VDS” in which individuals allegedly associated with Satheesan had called on members to mount a cyber attack against Venugopal, Roji M John and K Sudhakaran. However, sources close to Satheesan told TNIE that he has no connection with this group or those involved.
The Congress will take a decision on the chief ministerial post in line with public sentiment, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said after a meeting of the party’s working committee in Kozhikode on Saturday.
Addressing mediapersons, Kunhalikutty said the IUML would not involve itself in the ongoing discussions within the Congress on the chief minister’s post.
The party, he said, would convey its views only after the election results are announced. “There is an established system within the UDF for selecting the chief minister.
As the single largest party, the Congress has the claim to the post. It will hold consultations with the Muslim League and other constituents.
We will share our opinion only after the results and will not intervene in the Congress’ internal deliberations,” he said, adding that the working committee assessed the political situation as favourable for UDF