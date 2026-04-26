Abuse, fake accounts: Congress cyber war escalates into law and order issue in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The unrestrained social media battle that has broken out within the Congress among supporters of three CM aspirants has escalated into a major organisational crisis and a law and order concern prompting police intervention.

The relentless exchanges on social media have forced the Congress state leadership to step in, issue a stern warning to warring factions, and approach the state police seeking an investigation into certain social media accounts.

Following directions from AICC, Congress state president Sunny Joseph has instructed party leaders and workers not to engage in activities that could harm the party’s public image. “No public statements should be made by leaders or workers through newspapers, news channels and social media regarding the next chief minister,” said Sunny Joseph.

“Such statements are unnecessary and everyone should refrain from making them. These remarks have created discontent among the sections of people who supported the Congress and UDF. Despite clear instructions, some individuals continue such actions, and stern measures will be taken against them,” he added.

Party leaders said that exchanges between supporters have increasingly crossed the bounds of decency, featuring abusive language, personal attacks on leaders and derogatory remarks targeting their family members. The KPCC has identified as many as 90 fake social media accounts allegedly involved in fuelling the hate campaign.

Congress Media-in-Charge Deepthi Mary Varghese filed a complaint with state police chief on April 20 submitting details of the accounts, which the party claims as fake. The party has demanded immediate registration of cases and a thorough investigation into the origin of these accounts.

The complaint also urged the police to identify the larger network behind the disinformation campaign. “We had identified these fake accounts through extensive examination,” said Deepthi Mary Varghese.