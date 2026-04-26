Pinarayi 3.0?: Questions arise over succession plans in CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the Congress trio of K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan seem to be busy rooting for chief ministership in UDF, the rival Left camp has no such confusion as incumbent Pinarayi Vijayan remains its sole face.

Set to be 81 next month, the Kannur strongman has been CPM’s unquestionable leader for more than a decade, especially after he single-handedly led the party to an unprecedented second term in power.

It goes without saying that a historic Pinarayi 3.0 is what the Left front has been pitching to the masses. Yet, there seems to be a bigger question – irrespective of victory or defeat, who else can lead the LDF?

In a way, the question is a pointer to a visibly feeble second-tier leadership and a dearth of leaders with state-wide appeal in the CPM.

“Going by internal calculations, LDF would obtain anything between 72-76 seats. Hence there’s no question of who would lead the front, in case of a defeat. We have a collective leadership. If required, leadership will emerge in time. It’s not yet time to look for a successor,” a senior CPM leader exuded confidence.

“This is a question in everyone’s mind; but one without answers,” added another.

Even as Left leaders insist it’s too early for such a discussion, a succession plan in the CPM has long been in limbo. This was not the case when Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was alive.

It was widely accepted that Kodiyeri would be the potential successor to Pinarayi. M V Govindan who succeeded Kodiyeri as state secretary, hasn’t been quite able to fill the vacuum left by the late leader.