Rising power demand, dwindling water storage put KSEB in a spot

KOCHI: With heatwave-like conditions prevailing in the state triggering a steep spike in power consumption, the KSEB is scrambling to meet the rising demand. Amid the disproportion in power availability and demand, the dwindling storage in the KSEB dams is also causing concern for the state power entity.

The total storage in KSEB dams stood at 31% on Saturday which is sufficient to generate only 1303.5 million units of power. This is the lowest storage recorded during the past five years.

Normally, the Southwest Monsoon touches the Kerala coast by June 1, but in recent years the state has also recorded early onset. The report issued by the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), which forecast an early onset of monsoon gives hope to the KSEB. However, the recent trend of a dry spell after the onset leaves the board jittery.

Top officials of the KSEB say the storage in the dams is sufficient to meet the power requirement for a month. If the state receives summer showers, the situation may improve. The trend after the 2018 floods shows deficit rainfall in June and July and the monsoon gaining momentum by August first week.