Rising power demand, dwindling water storage put KSEB in a spot

KOCHI: With heatwave-like conditions prevailing in the state triggering a steep spike in power consumption, the KSEB is scrambling to meet the rising demand. Amid the disproportion in power availability and demand, the dwindling storage in the KSEB dams is also causing concern for the state power entity.
The total storage in KSEB dams stood at 31% on Saturday which is sufficient to generate only 1303.5 million units of power. This is the lowest storage recorded during the past five years.
Normally, the Southwest Monsoon touches the Kerala coast by June 1, but in recent years the state has also recorded early onset. The report issued by the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), which forecast an early onset of monsoon gives hope to the KSEB. However, the recent trend of a dry spell after the onset leaves the board jittery.
Top officials of the KSEB say the storage in the dams is sufficient to meet the power requirement for a month. If the state receives summer showers, the situation may improve. The trend after the 2018 floods shows deficit rainfall in June and July and the monsoon gaining momentum by August first week.
The average daily power consumption in the state has been hovering around 115 million units for the past two weeks and hydel generation contributes around 27 million units. KSEB manages the demand utilising allocation from Central grid, power purchased through long-term and short-term agreements and swap arrangement with North Indian states. Besides 100 MW power is being purchased on average from real-time market at the rate of Rs 10 per unit.
Assuring that there is no crisis, Power Minister K Krishnankutty said the board will hold a meeting with the State Electricity Regulatory Commission seeking permission to purchase more power. The peak-hour power demand which had set a record of 6033 MW on April 18 stood at 5,950 MW on April 23. However, there was an instantaneous rise to 6.195 MW at 10.30pm. The KSEB said the peak hour demand of the day is calculated on the basis of average demand which persists for half an hour.