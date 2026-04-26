Two dead from suspected heat exposure in Pattambi and Kollam

KOLLAM/PALAKKAD: Two persons died of suspected heat-related incidents in the state on Saturday. In the first case, an elderly man was found dead in his agricultural farm at Kunnikode in Kollam district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Baby Philip, 85. Heatstroke is suspected to be the cause of death.

Baby had gone to his farm in the morning. When he did not return after 11 am, a search was conducted and he was found dead on the premises. He reportedly had burn marks on his face. The exact cause of death will be confirmed only after a post-mortem examination, a police official said.

In another incident, a man was found dead in his house compound at Sankaramangalam in Pattambi on Saturday, with suspected heat exposure emerging as a possible cause.

The deceased has been identified as Basheer, 70. Neighbours spotted him lying in the compound around 2pm and rushed him to the Pattambi Taluk Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. Preliminary suspicion points to sunstroke, though hospital authorities have not confirmed the cause of death.

Two persons died of suspected heat-related incidents in the state on Saturday. In the first case, an elderly man was found dead in his agricultural farm at Kunnikode in Kollam district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Baby Philip, 85. Heatstroke is suspected to be the cause of death.