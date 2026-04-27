BJP members disrupt poet Kureepuzha’s speech in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: A speech by poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar was allegedly disrupted by a group of BJP members during an award ceremony organised by the Nellikkal Muraleedharan Foundation in the district. The incident occurred on Saturday while the poet was addressing contemporary social issues.

According to organisers, the disruption was triggered when the poet referred to an incident involving a young woman from North India who had come to Kerala to enter into an inter-religious marriage. During this time, a group led by former president of BJP Pathanamthitta district unit Prathapachandra Varma, who was present in the audience, objected to the poet, saying politics should not be discussed at the event.

As the situation escalated, those who attempted to derail the speech were eventually escorted out of the venue following the intervention of the event’s chairperson, who said that attendees were not expected to take over the proceedings.

After order was restored, Kureepuzha resumed his speech, asserting his right to express his views. He clarified that he is not affiliated with any political party and that poetry remains his primary work. “My poetry has politics, the politics of humanity and pain,” he said.

Emphasising values beyond caste and religion, the poet called for love towards fellow human beings and nature.

The incident has drawn strong criticism from various quarters, with accusations that the Sangh Parivar was attempting to silence literary and cultural voices.

Meanwhile, BJP Pathanamthitta district president V A Sooraj told TNIE the party had no role in the incident.