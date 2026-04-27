Chandanapally St George church skips fireworks, diverts funds to charity

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a significant departure from long-held custom, the St George Orthodox Valiyapally at Chandanapally has decided to drop its traditional fireworks display during the annual feast, opting instead for a more restrained observance in the shadow of the Mundathicode tragedy.

The decision follows a directive from Malankara Orthodox Church head Baselios Marthoma Mathews III Catholicos, who urged parishes to scale down celebrations and avoid extravagant practices after the explosion at a fireworks unit that claimed 15 lives and left many injured.

Funds earmarked for fireworks — amounting to several thousand rupees during the festival period from flag hoisting to conclusion — will be diverted to charitable activities.

Traditionally, fireworks were held on the church premises after the Raasa procession and the renowned Chandanapally Chempeduppu ritual. Continuing its focus on social outreach, the church plans to channel the savings into housing projects. It has also decided to support the contractor assigned the fireworks work, ensuring the move does not adversely affect livelihoods.

Church authorities said the decision signals a shift towards more meaningful celebrations, prioritising humanitarian concerns over spectacle. The directive is expected to be adopted by other parishes.